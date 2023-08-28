A&E to Use TVision's Total View to Measure CTV Ad Engagement
Total View includes multiple dashboards, which help A+E Networks’ sales team understand overall performance, improve engagement and maximize value
CTV ad measurement firm TVision says A+E Networks will use Total View, TVision’s platform for measuring and analyzing person-level viewing engagement with content and ads across both linear and CTV environments.
“To effectively position our premium content delivered across all platforms, we require a solution for apples-to-apples measurement and analysis of content performance and advertising value,” said Suzanne Persechino, SVP Ad Sales Research at A+E Networks. “TVision’s Total View gives us the data we need to get a holistic view of our premium content within the industry.”
TVision’s Total View includes multiple dashboards, which help A+E Networks’ sales team understand overall performance, improve engagement and maximize the value of every impression regardless of where it runs.
“Across A&E, The HISTORY Channel, and Lifetime, A+E Networks produces some of the best content in the industry and so its inventory is a high-value investment for advertisers. A+E’s team is adept at using innovation and the latest metrics to position that premium content,” explains Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “Total View delivers unparalleled insights into co-viewing, attention, and engagement across networks and apps in a single platform, giving A+E’s team easy access to run deep analysis of performance across properties. As a result, their team can maximize investments, and drive demand.”
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.