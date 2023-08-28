A&E to Use TVision's Total View to Measure CTV Ad Engagement

CTV ad measurement firm TVision says A+E Networks will use Total View, TVision’s platform for measuring and analyzing person-level viewing engagement with content and ads across both linear and CTV environments.

“To effectively position our premium content delivered across all platforms, we require a solution for apples-to-apples measurement and analysis of content performance and advertising value,” said Suzanne Persechino, SVP Ad Sales Research at A+E Networks. “TVision’s Total View gives us the data we need to get a holistic view of our premium content within the industry.”

TVision’s Total View includes multiple dashboards, which help A+E Networks’ sales team understand overall performance, improve engagement and maximize the value of every impression regardless of where it runs.

“Across A&E, The HISTORY Channel, and Lifetime, A+E Networks produces some of the best content in the industry and so its inventory is a high-value investment for advertisers. A+E’s team is adept at using innovation and the latest metrics to position that premium content,” explains Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “Total View delivers unparalleled insights into co-viewing, attention, and engagement across networks and apps in a single platform, giving A+E’s team easy access to run deep analysis of performance across properties. As a result, their team can maximize investments, and drive demand.”