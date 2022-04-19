NextGen TV: Pearl TV Announces RUN3TV To Enable Interactivity For Hybrid OTT-OTA ATSC 3.0 Service

WASHINGTON D.C.—Pearl TV has launched RUN3TV, a web platform for broadcasters to offer a new hybrid TV service to over-the-air viewers, and announced it will unveil the platform to the broadcast community at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas..

Built on ATSC 3.0, the NextGen TV platform brings two-way web interactivity to television. The platform’s architecture enables TV stations to develop, innovate and differentiate at the application services layer, making possible consistent viewer experiences across all NextGen TV devices, Pearl said.

With RUN3TV, broadcasters control product vision, audience engagement and customer experience. They can choose their own technical partners as well as leverage contributions from the RUN3TV developer community, it said.

The fruits of RUN3TV development will make it possible for viewers to engage more deeply with content, spend additional time viewing and create several new revenue opportunities for broadcasters while viewers watch live broadcasts. Among the opportunities are advanced advertising for live and streaming content, gleaning greater insight about the audience and premium content distribution, Pearl said.

“NEXTGEN TV is scaling rapidly on connected TVs, creating a new advanced advertising marketplace. Display, lead-gen, and dynamic ad insertion capabilities will be game changers for broadcasters and help level the playing field among other digital providers,” said Kerry Oslund, vice president of strategy and business development at The E.W. Scripps Company, a member of the Pearl TV cooperative.

“RUN3TV creates an underlying framework that puts broadcasters in the driver's seat on what they create and how they provide content that matters to viewers," he continued. "RUN3TV has just scratched the surface of what is possible for the broadcast community.”

The new platform is being launched through ATSC 3.0 Framework Alliance LLC, a subsidiary of Pearl TV. Development partners include Kineton, MadHive, IBM Weather, Freewheel and Google.

Gray Television, The E.W. Scripps Company, Graham Media, TEGNA, Hearst and Howard University’s WHUT have launched broadcaster applications in more than 30 markets, Pearl said.

“An industry first, RUN3TV gives broadcasters the ability to leverage the new ATSC 3.0 A/344 Interactive Content broadcast standard to create television applications that enhance over-the-air viewing with interactive and on-demand content delivered over broadband,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “With NEXTGEN TV and RUN3TV, broadcasters can now bring the OTA environment into the digital world.”

Demonstrations will be available in NAB Show booth W9022 in the ATSC Pavilion.