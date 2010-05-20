RF Shorts – May 21, 2010
Leslie Stimson's article Birds vs. Towers: Progress on a Contentious Issue in Radio World describes a memorandum between communications and conservation groups that is calling for adoption by the FCC of three "interim" antenna structure categories and also some interim rules for deciding when environmental assessments are required for a planned new tower or for modifications to an existing tower.
Canceling a cable TV subscription can be difficult – see Tempe woman needs help canceling cable service, Phoenix's KTVK's "3 on your side" team is trying to help.
Finally, if you will be northern California this weekend, considering visiting the Maker Faire at the San Mateo County Event Center. There you will find a community of Makers sharing their projects and skills. Some featured projects include a self balancing scooter and UFO Abduction lamps.
