Primeview Adds EDA Pro AV to Sales Force

NEW YORK—Advanced display systems provider Primeview has announced that it has added manufacturer representative firm EDA Pro AV to its U.S. sales force team.

EDA Pro AV is based in the Southeast and represents manufacturers in the video and audio visual industries. The company was founded by Mark Adams in 1997. EDA helps with distribution as well as offering sales and marketing support, including deal training, technical training and end user demonstrations.

EDA will rep Primeview in the South Central and South East regions, covering Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.