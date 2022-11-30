Parks: Consumers Watch Video 6+ Hours a Week on Mobile Phones
The increases come as video consumption on TV sets, tablets, and computers continues to decrease
DALLAS—Parks Associates is reporting that consumers have maintained recent increases in the amount of time they spend watching video on their mobile phones, while time spent consuming video on a TV set, tablet, and computer continues to decrease.
Advertising-based online video (AVOD) accounts for the largest share at nearly two hours per week on average, but consumers also spent more than one hour each watching subscription video services (SVOD) and live streaming content on their mobile phones.
"The shift between platforms will push the industry to tailor services and content more aggressively to suit mobile phone viewers," said Elizabeth Parks, president and CMO, Parks Associates. "This changing dynamic will likewise increase the importance of AVOD offerings, already increasingly popular on mobile phones."
Parks released the data in the runup to its fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media (opens in new tab) event which will be held December 12-14 at the Marina del Rey Marriott. The event features industry leaders from Sony, Xperi, VIZIO, Amazon, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Disney Streaming, Crackle Plus, Samsung TV Plus, and more.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
