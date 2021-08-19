Panasonic Announces New HD Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic System Solutions Company of North American has added the new AW-HE145 full-HD integrated pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera to its professional pan/tilt/zoom camera line-up.

This camera delivers broadcast-quality images, with flexible operation and compatibility with an array of Panasonic software solutions including the PTZ Control Center and AI-driven Auto Tracking, the company said.

Designed to capture content in low-light situations, the HE145 is equipped with a large 1-inch MOS sensor and optical 20x zoom to achieve superb high sensitivity (F9/2000) shooting even in dark scenes, the company reported.

The new camera also delivers smooth "on-air" moves and supports HDR for capturing images with a high dynamic range. The camera's 75.1-degree horizontal wide angle lens – one of the widest in its class -- allows production staff to capture full shots in large spaces, including theaters, stadiums, lecture and symphony halls, and sanctuaries, and is invaluable for studios with limited spaces.

For video streaming applications, the HE145 supports RTMP to allow direct upload of video to live-streaming services such as YouTube and Facebook Live. In addition, Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) is supported to maintain stability while transmitting high-quality video, even on unstable networks. Outputs include 3G-SDI, HDMI and IP for the flexibility to integrate with a variety of workflow infrastructures.

"The new HE145 camera is part of our growing and comprehensive line of PTZ camera solutions,” said Jim Jensen, category owner, Remote Systems, Panasonic. “It offers inventive features and the ability to perform exceptionally well in poorly-lit conditions. The HE145 is supported by our comprehensive PTZ camera ecosystem, which includes a wide range of software solutions, advanced robotic and prompter systems, and camera controllers."

The AW-HE145 will be available in both black and white in October at a suggested list price of $10,500.