Pai Circulates Order Unwinding Title II
WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has officially issued the roll back of Title II classification of internet access providers. This would no longer classify them as common carriers subject to mandatory access requirements. The item has been circulated to the FCC commissioners ahead of a planned vote on Dec. 14, where it is expected to pass despite Democratic opposition.
The full story is available on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
