Nielsen Improves Measurement of Local OTT Feeds

NEW YORK—For the first time, Nielsen has introduced reporting of data regarding local television's OTT streaming apps that are comparable to local TV data.

The new capability will provide local stations with better data on the performance of their programming across platforms.

The comparable data covers OTT streaming apps delivered via connected TV devices, apps and/or websites and viewed on the TV glass and it includes feeds that have unique, streamed content that is not available on the station's over-the-air channels or direct-to-cable station feeds, Nielsen said.

As the rise of streaming continues to penetrate the media landscape, many local TV stations are utilizing streaming apps to feed their live, locally-produced, or syndicated content to their apps and websites, Nielsen noted in announcing the improved local OTT measurement.

By enabling Local OTT measurement with metrics comparable to local broadcast, local content owners will have a more complete picture of their unique audiences regardless of platform, powering critical insights and new incremental revenue opportunities.

"Our priority remains providing the marketplace with data they can trade on with confidence," said Catherine Herkovic, executive vice president, managing director, audio and local TV at Nielsen. "We continue to evolve our measurement to account for all local audiences and are thrilled to offer a more inclusive way to capture local audiences across platforms. This new innovation is the next step in aligning our local TV measurement to national TV."