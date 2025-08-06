Nielsen and WPP Media Ink New Audience Measurement Deal

NEW YORK—Nielsen and WPP Media have announced a new agreement for audience measurement spanning TV, streaming, audio, and cross-platform ad performance via Nielsen ONE.

The companies are also planning to integrate Nielsen’s insights to Open Media Studio (OMS)–an end-to-end media delivery platform within WPP Open, WPP’s intelligent marketing system. That will enable seamless integration of Nielsen’s advanced audiences across the full media workflow, the companies reported.

“At WPP Media, our priority is equipping clients with the intelligence and tools they need to drive measurable growth,” said Nicolas Grand, executive director of research and investment analytics at WPP Media. “Nielsen’s continued innovation in advanced measurement—especially the combination of Big Data with trusted Panel insights—makes them a valued partner in that mission. By integrating Nielsen’s advanced audiences into WPP Open, we’re building a more seamless, interoperable planning and measurement ecosystem that empowers advertisers to optimize performance and accelerate growth.”

“We are thrilled to continue working with WPP Media to provide the most actionable insights across planning, buying, and measurement for brands to make the most informed decisions about their advertising investments,” said Matt Devitt, Head of Advertisers and Agencies at Nielsen. “Collaborating with leading industry players like WPP Media helps us collectively power the future of audience measurement and technology that actually helps advertisers connect with audiences.”

These new capabilities will help drive “interoperability and provide advertisers with more actionable insights to inform their campaign planning and measurement,” Nielsen said.