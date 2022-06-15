Nielsen Adds New Capabilities to Nielsen ONE Alpha

NEW YORK—As part of its push to bring a new cross-platform measurement solution to market by the end of the year, Nielsen has added new capabilities to the Nielsen ONE Alpha solution being tested by media companies.

Nielsen reported that the added capabilities will provide an unparalleled view of the audience, including the viewers who saw an ad campaign, to how the campaign was delivered to niche audiences, and the actions those audiences took as a result of seeing the campaign.

These insights, including impressions, reach and frequency against advanced audiences, and outcomes measurement indicators such as ROI and effectiveness, enable advertisers and agencies to optimize and inform future campaigns and investments, Nielsen said.

Nielsen has been under pressure from clients to fix long-standing problems with its measurement systems and is facing widespread competition from other companies trying to supplant it as the established currency for TV advertising.

“We continue to make tremendous progress to bring cross-platform metrics to market by the end of this year, following the initial launch of Nielsen ONE Alpha,” said Karthik Rao, chief operating officer, Nielsen. “And we continue to innovate our solution to add more features, while bringing in additional metrics that matter most to marketers. By previewing advanced audiences and outcomes measurement alongside reach and frequency metrics, we are helping marketers with a next generation solution where they will be able to better understand the value of the investments they are making, the targeted audiences they’re reaching, and the actions being taken in a single view.”

The inclusion of advanced audiences and outcomes measurement into Nielsen ONE Alpha, will help deliver a single view of the audience who saw a campaign, along with the outcomes of that campaign, which includes sales and other actions a consumer may have taken, Nielsen reported.

For example, if an automotive advertiser launches an ad campaign for a new vehicle and the target audience is competitive brand purchasers, the advertiser will be able to see the reach and frequency of the campaign among those segments. Alongside that data, the advertiser can see how effective the campaign was at delivering outcomes.

The inclusion of advanced audiences will initially integrate Polk automotive audience segments by S&P Global Mobility followed by additional groups, and audiences including client first party segments.

The first iteration of outcomes will reflect attribution metrics for consumer packaged goods soon to be followed by automotive campaigns, Nielsen reported. Nielsen will continue to review these additional features with the industry to ensure it delivers a powerful solution for advertisers and agencies.

Nielsen will be providing demonstrations of these new Nielsen ONE capabilities at the Cannes Lions: International Festival of Creativity from Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24.