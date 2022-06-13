NAB Launches Ad Campaign to Support Ukrainian Children

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced the launch of a public service campaign to further support children displaced by the war in Ukraine. The campaign will start running on World Refugee Day (June 20) and all proceeds will be donated to UNICEF USA to support UNICEF’s emergency response and humanitarian work in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

From June 20 through July 4, broadcast radio and television stations are encouraged to participate in the campaign by airing public service announcements and sharing information on their websites, social media and newscasts.

The war in Ukraine has been devastating to many, including millions of children and families, the NAB said in making the announcement. According to UNICEF USA, almost two out of every three children are currently displaced either within Ukraine or in nearby countries due to the war.

Since the conflict began, broadcasters have provided in-depth news coverage and many have set up fundraising drives to raise money and collect donations for Ukrainians.

The PSAs are available in English and Spanish for broadcast television and radio and can be found here. The spots encourage audiences to donate to relief efforts at www.unicefusa.org/Action (opens in new tab).

“UNICEF is highly esteemed globally for their work helping children in times of crisis, including providing critical humanitarian support to millions of Ukrainians in need,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “Community service is ingrained in broadcasters’ very foundation and we are committed to helping the people suffering during this conflict by spreading the word about the lifeline work UNICEF and partners are doing in Ukraine and garnering support for their relief efforts.”