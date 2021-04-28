MSE Advises Customers of Delivery Hiccups

BURBANK, Calif.—Matthews Studio Equipment is keeping its customers informed of delivery delays that it is experiencing with certain products because of the pandemic and other factors.

In an email, MSE noted that supply chains have been strained as a result of “COVID-19, weather events, port holdups and shipping catastrophes” (though not specifically mentioned, the Suez Canal incident is among one of the most recent high profile examples of the latter). It adds that material availability, staffing shortages and demand have impacted its ability to fill some orders.

As a result, MSE says that some of its products are facing delays until early summer. Certain items are available in stock, though; wait times vary depending on the product.

“For those experiencing a delay on your order, we apologize and thank you for your patience,” the email reads. “Be assured that we are fulfilling orders in the sequence they were placed.”

MSE recommends that if a customer is planning a project that calls for a product purchase that an order be placed early.

Investments are being made for additional staff, equipment and warehouse space to address these issues, MSE said. The company also says it will share updates on estimated delivery schedules.