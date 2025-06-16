Amazon MGM Studios to Deploy Avid Tools on AWS

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid today announced an extended agreement with Amazon MGM Studios to integrate Avid’s Media Composer and Avid NEXIS on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new integration enables the studio’s customers to deploy Avid’s editing and storage solutions via the cloud to fit their specific production needs, Avid said.

Amazon MGM Studios and Avid began a strategic collaboration three years ago that will continue as the companies explore ways to integrate other Avid tools via the cloud. The launch of the Amazon MGM Studios integrations follows the unveiling of the Avid on AWS production framework at NAB Show 2025.



“Amazon MGM Studios’ continued relationship with Avid underscores our confidence in the role Avid NEXIS and Avid Media Composer play in the cloud-powered post-production future,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of Technology, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “Today, through the Studio’s own offering with AWS, we can deploy Avid NEXIS to our productions around the world in minutes, which helps us ensure we have best-in-class tools to support our productions.”



Amazon MGM Studios is driving a cloud-first vision for the industry that enhances global collaboration, the companies said. The deployment of Avid tools in AWS empowers distributed creative teams, accelerating turnaround times while cutting complexity through flexible, software-defined workflows.



The collaboration strengthens agility and efficiencies through cloud automation in AWS, enabling new editorial environments to be launched globally within minutes, the companies said.

This agility was demonstrated with a recent feature shooting in India, running dailies in Mumbai and completing editorial in London and Spain. This flexibility enables seamless editorial changes during production while supporting creative flexibility and international collaboration. By leveraging this technology, production teams can maintain workflow continuity across borders, adapting swiftly to evolving creative customer needs.



“We are meeting the pent-up demand of enterprise-class customers for a secure, scalable, and high-performance post-production solution on AWS,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO at Avid. “Amazon MGM Studios’ integration of Avid Media Composer and Avid NEXIS not only shows the critical role our technology continues to play in media production workflows, it also proves that cloud-native post-production is empowering successful creators everywhere, today.”