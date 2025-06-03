New Report Highlights Convergence of Professional, Enterprise Video Production

LONDON—The number of corporations adopting professional video production is quickening, creating a fast-growing market for broadcast tech and pro audio-visual (AV) vendors that can tap into the right strategy to reach new buyers.

This is according to a new report, “Lights, Camera, Enterprise!,” from Futuresource Consulting that reveals that 89% of companies are now producing video content in-house. Sales of broadcast-grade video cameras to corporate users tripled between 2019 and 2023, while large-sensor camcorder shipments have skyrocketed by 487% since 2019. A major factor in this growth is Gen Z reshaping expectations, with over 60% of professionals aged 22–26 actively creating video content for online consumption, the researcher said.

“The convergence of traditional broadcast and enterprise video is happening at a rapid pace,” said Alistair Johnston, Head of Consulting and Advisory at Futuresource Consulting. “Whether they see their products and services as professional, ‘prosumer’, or pro AV, vendors need to grasp enterprise as a huge opportunity. It’s the growth engine for the next decade of professional video.”

Emerging as a core strategic tool for marketing, sales, corporate events, internal communications and training, professional video production is now commonplace across retail, finance, healthcare, education, house of worship, and other non-media industry sectors. The report shows a surge in demand for professional-grade cameras, editing software and live production tools.

“High quality video has become the norm for business, driven by lower equipment costs, digital fluency and the continued evolution of hybrid working,” said David Lawrence, Managing Director at Platform Communications. “This is the moment for tech vendors to ensure they have a marketing and communications strategy that will properly engage new audiences and drive sales.”

The report notes that in the retail sector alone, 42% of enterprises will be producing their own external marketing videos by 2025, creating both short and long content for the web and social media platforms. Meanwhile, many leading retailers are operating their own advanced video production studios, according to the researcher.

The report details some of the factors that differentiate enterprise video from traditional broadcast such as the importance of results over technical details, the importance of tailoring production to specific audiences, hiring the right integrators who understand vertical markets, and the use of real-world case studies and data driven insight to build trust and visibility.

The report is available here.