Memnon Opens New Bloomington, Ind. Facility

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—Memnon, a provider of media preservation and migration services has completed a move to a new, purpose-built facility in Bloomington, Ind. that will act as the company headquarters for its U.S. operations.

Since 2014, Memnon had been located on the campus of Indiana University, Bloomington, initially as a dedicated on-site delivery facility for a major multi-year migration project with the university. Now as both Memnon’s regional and global operations continue to grow, the team have moved to a new state-of-the-art facility on Liberty Drive.

John McDonald has been appointed U.S. director of operations & production for the facility. Commenting on his new role, he said: “Memnon has an enviable reputation within the archiving community, and you can see that in the kinds of customers who trust us to look after their content and media. I’m excited to lead such an amazing team here in Bloomington, and I look forward to seeing what new opportunities the facility brings us.”

Memnon says the new media migration and warehousing facility provides its team with more space which will improve overall capacity and efficiency across production and operations as well as allow for future expansion. Since the new site is just a few miles down the road from the former facility, Memnon says there will be no disruption to its operations.

Commenting on the move, Heidi Shakespeare, Memnon CEO said: “The new facility was a project kickstarted by our late colleague Andrew DaPuzzo who we sadly lost last year. We see this move as a continuation of the legacy that he built here at Memnon.”

“The move, and the exciting news of John’s appointment, are just the latest of several recent global developments that highlight Memnon’s continued commitment to providing a best-in-class service” Shakespeare added. “I want to also express my gratitude to the local and global Memnon teams—–as well as the systems integration team at our sister company ES Broadcast—for making this move to our new, more expansive facility a reality.”

The move follows Memnon’s recent opening of a dedicated media facility in Wellington, New Zealand, and the appointment of several key members of the company’s leadership team both globally and in local markets.