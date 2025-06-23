Denver’s Mountain Media Center Launches for Live Production

Mountain Media Center is a 315,000-square-foot facility in the former Starz Encore Group headquarters building.

DENVER—The Mountain Media Center has launched its 315,000-square-foot facility here, providing a complete live production ecosystem.

Mountain Media will provide expanded operational space for Mobile TV Group, EVS, VID30, Colorado Arts Productions and Ateme, the center said.

Located in the former Starz Encore building at 8900 Liberty Circle in Centennial, Colo., the new media center features raised floors, generators, uninterruptible power supply, satellite dishes, studios and other broadcast hardware, including four Dolby Atmos-certified audio rooms, according to the center.

A remodel of the Mountain Media Center is currently underway with completion expected this summer. The center will feature versatile production spaces, advanced technical facilities and collaborative areas designed to foster innovation, officials said.

Founder Nick Garvin set out to create the premier destination for live broadcast excellence. The facility was designed and built with the specialized infrastructure that broadcast professionals demand. It offers redundant power systems and robust fiber connectivity, as well as flexible technical spaces that can evolve with the industry.

“Mountain Media’s goal is to establish itself as the definitive hub for live broadcast innovation, where the most advanced production capabilities meet leading technology solutions, and everyone is invited,” Garvin said.

