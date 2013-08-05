Matrix Joins With Main Line Equity Partners to Expand Services, Operations

PITTSBURGH—Matrix Solutions plans to grow its web-based platform through a strategic partnership with Philadelphia-based Main Line Equity Partners.



“The combination of our product innovations and Main Line Equity’s support affords us greater opportunities to advance our platform capabilities, improve the customer experience, and help our customers increase media sales,” said Matrix Solutions CEO DJ Cavanaugh.



Planned development efforts include an expanded ecosystem to enable customers to leverage additional industry data sources, adding comprehensive media solutions across all platforms, and the ability to integrate varied software solutions for enterprise clients.



Since its introduction in 1992, Matrix has worked to improve its Media CRM and Sales Analytics platform. The company has transformed it to have an app-like user experience and added extensive analytics/reporting and data cleansing and normalization.