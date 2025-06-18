ENEX Expands LiveU Matrix Cloud Commitment With Ad Hoc Channel

LiveU helped the European News Exchange distribute its coverage of the papal conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV.

HACKENSACK, N.J.—The European News Exchange (ENEX) added an ad hoc channel to LiveU’s Matrix cloud-native IP video distribution platform, used for the first time in May to boost distribution of the 2025 papal conclave.

ENEX, which has used LiveU Matrix to deliver regular live feeds via three fixed channels to its alliance of more than 50 global commercial news members, wanted to scale distribution capacity for major world news broadcasts.

The news agency can expand its LiveU Matrix on an ad hoc basis at any time to give members a fast, flexible content sharing solution to meet growing demand for more cost-efficient, dynamic live news content, LiveU said.

Millions around the world watched coverage of the papal conclave, May 7-8, in multiple languages. ENEX members were able to grab feeds across the weekend as the cardinals completed the election process, which culminated in the famous white smoke signal from the Sistine Chapel chimney.

The LiveU Matrix makes it possible to share, receive and record high-quality, low-latency live feeds in the cloud. It can be accessed directly from a browser without the need for a satellite or fiber infrastructure, the company said.

The LiveU Matrix expansion follows ENEX‘s recent third two-year contract renewal with LiveU.

“LiveU is a market leader in live delivery. Most of our news media partners have decided themselves to utilize LiveU technology as part of their newsgathering capability,” ENEX Managing Director Adrian Wells said. “It makes perfect sense for ENEX to work with LiveU to leverage their solutions through the Matrix delivery network. LiveU continues to be a highly valued and trusted technology collaborator.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available on the company’s website.