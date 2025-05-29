Trinity Capital Invests in Atmosphere TV

PHOENIX—Trinity Capital has announced a commitment to provide $62.7 million in capital to Atmosphere TV, a streaming platform that offers more than 30 original and partner TV channels for restaurants, bars, gyms, airports, medical centers, auto shops and other businesses.

The platform allows businesses to customize programming and run their own promotions alongside content. The company was founded in 2015 by brothers John and Leo Resig.

“Atmosphere TV is setting a new standard by providing the most engaging content out there,” said Ryan Thompson, managing director, Tech Lending at Trinity Capital. “We’re excited to partner with their team and support them during this time of significant growth.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Trinity Capital, whose deep expertise in scaling high-growth technology businesses makes them an ideal capital partner for Atmosphere,” Blake Sabatinelli, CEO of Atmosphere TV, said. “Trinity understands the unique value we bring to the media landscape, and their support will help us accelerate innovation, expand our footprint, and continue delivering exceptional experiences for our viewers and business partners.”

Brendan Carr, director of tech lending at Trinity Capital, added: “The rise of short-form video alongside the expansion of targeted digital advertising outside of the home creates a huge opportunity for Atmosphere. We are excited to partner with such a strong team and invest in their growth.”

For more information, visit atmosphere.tv.