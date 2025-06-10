MLB Acquires Minority Stake in Jomboy Media

Major League Baseball has struck a strategic partnership with Jomboy Media, taking a minority stake in the digital media company and agreeing to collaborate in a bid by MLB to further expand its online presence.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed

As part of the agreement, MLB said that it would work to integrate Jomboy Media’s expertise across the league’s digital channels, collaborate on key tentpoles like the MLB All-Star Game and find ways to grow Jomboy Media’s stable of intellectual property (IP). That IP currently includes “Talkin’ Baseball,” “Talkin’ Yanks” and “The Warehouse Games.”

In announcing the deal, Jomboy Media said it has grown rapidly over the past year. In 2024, Jomboy Media set revenue and profitability records and totaled more than 93 million social media engagements, placing it in the top 4% of all digital publishers. Over the last year, the company has reached brand partnership deals with official MLB partners Corona and T-Mobile.

One of Jomboy Media’s major offerings is “The Warehouse Games,” a novel sports league modeled after backyard games of years past. The Games are supported by blue-chip sponsors like DirecTV.

Going forward, MLB said it will work with Jomboy Media to have MLB stars, as well as their media and celebrity partners, appear in “The Warehouse Games.” ‘The Warehouse Games” is nearing 400 million all-time views and enjoyed 63% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2025, Jomboy reported.

Jomboy Media will also gain access to MLB and club intellectual property and will be integrated across new apparel, home goods and other items that will be sold through JM’s direct-to-customer retail site as well as other distribution channels.

“I continue to be amazed by what our community enables us to do through their endless support,“ Jomboy Media founder Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien said. “When we started talking about baseball on the internet, it was just a fun hobby. Our community is the reason we’ve been able to turn this from 'just a hobby' into something bigger than we ever could’ve imagined. Partnering with MLB marks a huge moment for Jomboy Media, and through this partnership, we’ll be able to give back to our community with storytelling that’s deeper than ever before.”

Added MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business and Media Noah Garden: “We have long admired the passionate fandom of Jimmy O’Brien and his unique ability to connect with baseball fans. This partnership will ensure that Jomboy Media will have the resources and access to MLB intellectual property necessary to help it continue to grow. We are looking forward to bringing baseball fans more entertaining content to help further expand baseball’s online presence and deepen the connection between our sport and its fans.”