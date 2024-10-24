LG Ad Solutions Joins Innovid’s Harmony Initiative

NEW YORK—Innovid, a software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement and optimization of connected TV (CTV), linear and digital advertising, said LG Ad Solutions has joined its Harmony initiative.

Earlier this year, Innovid launched Harmony to bring together industry players to improve efficiency and return on investment, enhance transparency and control, reduce carbon emissions and provide better viewing experiences for consumers across CTV and digital.

As part of the initiative, Innovid’s Harmony Direct is designed to offer a streamlined workflow for guaranteed, nonbiddable CTV media and to remove friction points, including additional technology hops, fees and energy waste.

LG Ad Solutions joins Assembly, CMI Media Group, Goodway Group, PMG, Roku, and Vizio as partners using Harmony Direct.

“Since we launched Harmony in April, the industry-wide support for it has been inspiring,” Innovid founder and CEO Zvika Netter said. “Advertising leaders across the buy- and sell-sides know that to create a CTV ecosystem that benefits all—and, most importantly, the viewer—the time to act is now. I’ve never felt more optimistic about the future of advertising.”

Innovid also reported that PMG, an early agency adopter, is now rolling out Harmony Direct across its portfolio of clients. After leveraging it for local campaigns for multiple quick-service restaurants and a national restaurant chain, PMG found that it yielded major efficiencies with programmatic buys, including an increase in working media dollars.

Harmony Direct launch partners saw an average 8% increase in working media for agency partners, Innovid said. Publisher partners improved yield by up to 15%, which included average fill rates increasing from 90% to 100%. In 2024, across the total U.S. CTV market, this could represent more than $1 billion in immediate savings going back into the ecosystem.

“For our clients, we are always looking for the most direct path to a publisher—and removing unnecessary friction points is a win-win for both the buy and sell sides,” PMG Video and CTV Strategy Lead Mike Treon said. “Programmatic guaranteed deals are riddled with wasted spend and lost impressions. We leaned into working with Innovid’s Harmony Direct because, as an industry, we have to remove inefficiencies to realize the true power of CTV as an advertising channel. Results from our initial campaigns made expanding our use of Harmony Direct across our client base a natural next step.”

Released in July, the initiative’s Harmony Frequency, is the first holistic frequency management solution for CTV and digital advertising. Currently in closed beta, the solution provides demand-side platforms with frequency intelligence across a brand’s entire media portfolio before they bid—reducing ad waste, strengthening campaign effectiveness and improving the viewing experience.