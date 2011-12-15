LARCAN, Comtelsat announce partnership
LARCAN has partnered with Comtelsat, an integrator of television and telecommunications equipment and services, to provide government broadcasters in Mexico with a complete portfolio of TV transmitters.
LARCAN offers a full line of analog and digital TV transmitters for broadcast and mobile markets worldwide. The new partnership offers an opportunity for the government broadcast market to have access to the LARCAN line.
