KSL-TV expands automation, archive for newly acquired station

The KSL Broadcast Group has completed a technology expansion adding full automation and archive support for KSL-TV's recent challenge of operating an additional channel for an independent, syndicated station.

KSL management returned to NVerzion to meet requirements for content management, delivery and storage automation and installed NGest Gold dub station software, NPoint Gold video preparation software and NControl MC master control software. To meet the station's newly expanded HD and SD storage requirements, KSL chose NVerzion's TeraStore scalable, network-based nearline storage archive system. A modular solution, TeraStore can grow with KSL's content demand with each library providing from 1100 hours to 21,000 hours of storage at 8Mb/s.

Combined, these powerful automation tools give KSL-TV the ability to easily and efficiently manage its database, archive, schedule and more. The TeraStore archive provides the station with faster-than-real-time access to terabytes of content in a compact and convenient rack-mount configuration.

