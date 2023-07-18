Kim Voet Named President/GM of CBS News And Stations’ Local Businesses In Miami

MIAMI—Veteran local media executive and award-winning journalist Kim Voet has been named president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Miami, including WFOR-TV (CBS Miami), WBFS-TV (Independent), the CBS News Miami streaming channel and CBSMiami.com.

Voet will report directly to Adrienne Roark, president of CBS Stations and assume her new role on Monday, Aug. 14.

Voet will join CBS Miami following 26 years with WDIV-TV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit. She has served as the news director at WDIV since March 2011. During that time, the station has been named the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Station of the Year each of the last nine years (2014-22); won two national Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the 2022 award for Best Newscast; and received two National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Awards.

“Over the course of her career at WDIV, Kim has established herself as one of the most respected and successful local media executives in the country,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “Her experience as a dynamic leader who brings out the best in her colleagues, drives innovation and knows how to create and deliver impactful content across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms is impressive. We look forward to having her join us as the leader of our South Florida businesses.”

Voet began her career at WDIV in 1997 as producer of the station’s 11:00 PM newscasts. She then worked her way up the ladder by becoming WDIV’s nightside executive producer, then executive producer of special projects, senior executive producer and assistant news director. Her background also includes news producer positions with KMOV-TV in St. Louis, WKBD-TV in Detroit, WFMY-TV in Greensboro and WXII-TV in Winston-Salem.

Voet earned her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.