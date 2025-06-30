WRAL-WRAZ Raleigh Names Heather Gray as VP and GM

RALEIGH, N.C.—Capitol Broadcasting Co. has named Heather Gray vice president and general manager of WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV here.

The move brings Capitol-owned NBC affiliate WRAL, Fox station WRAZ and the stations’ new media and digital solutions departments under a unified leadership structure for the first time, Capitol Broadcasting said.

Gray will oversee the Raleigh stations’ cross-platform strategy and operations, Capitol said.

Gray has worked for Capitol since 2017, rising through the ranks from creative services director to brand director to station manager to, most recently, interim GM. She’ll be the first woman to serve as WRAL VP and general manager in the station’s history.

“Heather’s leadership is rooted in vision, authenticity, and deep commitment to our mission and people,” Capitol Broadcasting President and CEO Jimmy Goodmon said.

Gray brings more than two decades of local media expertise to her new role. Before joining Capitol, she led marketing and programming at Tegna-owned NBC station KPNX Phoenix, where she launched the station’s digital brand and built one of that market’s first integrated social-media teams, Capitol said.

Gray serves on the boards of United Arts Wake County and the Local Media Association and is a past chair of the NBC Station Marketing Council.