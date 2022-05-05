FOR-A Adds DNA to Enhance Its Software-Defined Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS—FOR-A began its press event on a respectful note as Satoshi Kane­mura, president and chief operating officer of FOR-A Corp. of America, led a moment of silence honoring the recent passing of company founder Keizo Kiyohara.

“Keizo Kiyohara has passed away but his DNA is still with us,” Kanemura said. He was speaking directly, as Mr. Kiyohara’s son, Katsuaki Kiyohara, is currently FOR-A‘s president. Kanemura also noted that the elder Kiyohara’s passion for innovation and solid engineering have remained a part of the company.

FOR-A announced a step forward in its remote production and internet protocol (IP) capabilities. It launched its new REMI product range, integrated with software-based IP technology from AMMUX, a spinoff of SipRadius.

With low-latency encoding and decoding and secure RIST (Reliable Internet Stream Transport), the AMMUX operating system is optimized specifically for broadcast applications, AMMUX Chief Scientist Sergio Ammirata said. The RIST tunnel contains multiple simultaneous streams of video, audio, data and equipment control, while the company’s built-in WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) provides access to files from a web browser.

“With AMMUX inside our software-defined IP platform, it ensures flexible and reliable IP transport that’s tightly integrated with FOR-A’s new FA-1616 multipurpose signal processor,” said Kanemura, who described the new product as a really big Swiss Army knife, capable of performing many jobs.

Furthering its focus on software-defined IP systems, FOR-A also announced a partnership with IP transport provider Media Links and network time synchronization provider Seiko Solutions. The collaboration aims to provide low-­latency IP contribution, including the option of JPEG XS compression and Precision Time Protocol (PTP) for the precise synchronization of video and audio signals in hybrid IP-baseband systems.

