Jared Grusd Joins Nielsen as CEO of Gracenote

NEW YORK—Nielsen has named Jared Grusd CEO of Gracenote, effective July 8, 2024.

It also announced that Sujit Dasmunshi will assume the role of COO for Gracenote and will continue to play a critical role in growing the business.

“I’m honored to join Nielsen and build on the tremendous innovation and growth that Gracenote has achieved under Sujit’s strong vision and strategy,” said Jared Grusd, CEO of Gracenote. “This is an exciting time as our industry embraces advanced technologies and we look for new ways of working with clients and increasing the value we bring to market. I’m excited to help define the next chapter of Gracenote.”

Most recently, Grusd served as the co-founder of Ethiqly AI, a venture-backed educational technology company that leverages AI to elevate human expression and empowerment. He previously served as chief strategy officer at Snapchat, Chime, and AOL, as well as chief legal officer at Spotify and CEO at HuffPost. In addition, Jared also held senior executive roles at Google, among others.

“Gracenote is a critical part of Nielsen and our strategy as we look to grow in streaming and lead the advancement of Convergent TV in the media measurement industry,” said Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen. “Jared’s background and passion for transforming businesses to improve society is aligned with our future and I’m grateful for his partnership as we transform our industry together.”