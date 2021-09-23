iSIZE Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.—The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) has announced that iSIZE, a company with a codec-independent AI technology that reduces bandwidth use and improves the video experience, has joined the organization at the Promoter level.

As a member of the Alliance, iSIZE will collaborate with AOMedia members, the leading internet and media technology companies, to advance open standards for media compression and delivery over the web while promoting hardware video encoding adoption, the group said.

"We are very pleased to join AOMedia, where we can share our experience with AI-based solutions for high-quality video streaming," said Sergio Grce, CEO at iSIZE. "Like AOMedia, we are passionate about building high-impact video solutions that leave a mark on the world, and we look forward to working with our fellow members to deliver superb video streaming experiences."

iSIZE specializes in deep learning for intelligent and sustainable video delivery. Its proprietary deep perceptual optimizer uses AI trained to "see with the human eye" in order to optimize video quality, and it offers significant bitrate savings for all video encoding standards, including AV1.

As a result of AV1's improved data compression over existing standards, fewer bits need to be streamed to reach high visual quality levels and improved user experience. iSIZE's BitSave AI-based preprocessor solutions can be used in tandem with any VP9 or AV1 encoder to improve the quality of VP9 or AV1 video on client devices without requiring any change on the streaming or decoding devices.

"It's great to welcome iSIZE to AOMedia," said Matt Frost, AOMedia chair and director at Google. "iSIZE's expertise in bitrate and quality gains in video compression will benefit the entire video streaming ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with iSIZE on our goal to expand hardware adoption of the AV1 standard in hardware and increase openness and interoperability of internet video."