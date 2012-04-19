IEEE BTS Issues Final Call for Fall Symposium Papers

The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) announced this week that it will be shortly closing off its call for papers for presentation at the organization’s annual fall Symposium event.

A final deadline of May 15, 2012 has been set for receipt of abstracts from prospective presenters.

The group welcomes submissions from broadcasters, researchers, developers, technology suppliers, and service providers within the field of broadcasting. Presentation topics might include, but are not necessarily limited to, digital radio/television systems, Mobile DTV, signal propagation, ATSC and other broadcast standards development, test and measurement, AM/FM/TV transmitter and antenna systems, broadcast spectrum issues, TV white space devices, cable and satellite interconnections, transport stream issues, and advanced technologies for emerging broadcast applications.

The group is also soliciting proposals for panel discussions involving technology, applications, business models and policy-related issues and opportunities within the broadcasting industry. In addition, proposals for half-day tutorial sessions on broadcast technology topics are welcomed.

Abstracts should be limited to 1,000 words and should be sent via e-mail to bts@ieee.org. Submissions must indicate that abstract is for the 2012 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, and contain complete contact information, including the author’s full name, affiliation, mailing address and telephone number.

This year’s Symposium event will be held in Alexandria, Va.