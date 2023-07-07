IBC: Ateme Showcases Solutions to Transform Video Consumption, Monetize Content

AMSTERDAM—Ateme has unveiled its plans for IBC, where it will be returning to the RAI between September 15 and 18 to showcase end-to-end solutions from contribution all the way to the CDN for OTT streaming services and other outlets.

The new solutions include what Ateme is billing as the world’s first solution for operating a cloud DVR in the public cloud.

The provider of video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions will also demonstrate new ways of offering state-of-the-art quality of experience on any screen, monetizing audiences, and engaging sports fans in-venue and beyond while respecting green streaming strategies

“This is an exciting time for our industry,” said Rémi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer at Ateme. “Audience expectations are being shaped by new entertainment experiences such as gaming and social media. Meanwhile, new technologies are enabling innovative ways of consuming and monetizing video content. We are thrilled to go to IBC this year and present the pioneering work we’ve done to help broadcasters and service providers leverage these changes.”

Demos will be on display at Ateme’s booth at the RAI in Hall 1, booth D33.

These include demos in the following areas: