IBC Appoints Mark Smith as Council Chair

LONDON—IBC has appointed Mark Smith as chair of the IBC Council. The Council is a long-established advisory group drawn from senior media and entertainment (M&E) executives. Its role is to advise IBC on key strategic issues.

Smith will chair his first Council meeting during IBC2023, which takes place in the RAI Amsterdam on 15th-18th September.

In the new role, Smith brings critical experience from Mobile World Congress and as a crucial player in the launch and development of the IBC Accelerators Media Innovation Program.

“It is a great honor to have been appointed Chair of the IBC Council,” Smith said. “I will be striving to ensure we have a strong balance of Council members to reflect IBC’s traditional and evolving stakeholders – including opinion formers, visitors, and exhibitors. This balance will be key to informing the development of compelling IBC events for the future, ensuring we continue to evolve and deliver as the essential global business and technology communications platform and marketplace for the media and entertainment industry.”

Smith has spent more than 30 years in the technology and events sector, focused on industry-level technology evolution, innovation programs and M&E initiatives. As communications and marketing director for the GSMA, the industry organization that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide, he was a key part of the team that acquired and grew Mobile World Congress (MWC) as it became one of the biggest technology shows in the world, the IBC said.

Over the last decade, he has focused on the intersection between the communications and M&E sectors. His experience has helped him launch and develop the now-established IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Program, which brings together pioneering media companies and leading-edge technology partners to collaborate on solutions that address real-world challenges and drive advances across a range of areas.

“Mark’s skill in bringing people together and building networks and relationships will prove a great asset to the Council, alongside his knowledge of digital and media markets and some of the most relevant challenges and opportunities ahead of our industry,” Michael Crimp, IBC’s CEO, said. “I also want to thank John Honeycutt for leading the Council through the difficult pandemic era. John ensured that the Council provided essential feedback at a time when the industry was unable to meet in person.”