IAB Tech Lab Launches ‘Ad Format Idol’ Initiative

NEW YORK—The IAB Tech Lab has launched “Ad Format Idol,” an initiative to standardize emerging connected TV ad formats.

The global standards-setting body said its new project seeks help from stakeholders in defining and standardizing common “build once, serve everywhere” ad formats in CTV environments, enabling efficient programmatic transactions and broader adoption across the industry.

“CTV is experiencing explosive growth, but we’re still in the early innings of figuring out how to make it work at scale,” IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur said. “The industry is full of new ad formats that show promise but lack the technical standards to take off. ‘Ad Format Idol’ is about cutting through the noise, finding what works and giving it the structure needed to thrive. As we have done for early web advertising and with digital video, we want to set up the whole CTV ecosystem to succeed.”

“Ad Format Idol” aims to standardize how emerging CTV ad formats are described in the bidstream and ensure all parties have what they need to deliver those ads at scale. This will ensure industry-wide efficiency and set the category up for success, IAB Tech Lab said.

A recent report from IAB, “IAB CTV Video Ad Format Landscape: How Standardization Can Drive Programmatic Growth and Innovation,” highlights the rapid growth of new CTV ad formats and many of the challenges ‘Ad Format Idol’ aims to address.

“Our latest report shows the industry is buzzing with creative ad formats, but scaling them across platforms remains a significant challenge,” Cintia Gabilan, vice president of the Media Center at IAB, said. “With 75% of CTV spend being transacted in programmatic already, advertisers need standardization to scale investments and buying efficiency, and ‘Ad Format Idol’ is set to address that. This initiative will help overcome fragmentation and ensure these formats can thrive across the CTV ecosystem.”

The “Ad Format Idol” initiative is inviting all digital advertising stakeholders to submit their most successful CTV ad formats for consideration between Oct. 22 and Jan. 22, 2025. The entries will be evaluated by a Task Force appointed by Tech Lab’s Advanced TV Commit Group. Once complete, Tech Lab’s Advanced TV and Programmatic Supply Chain Working Groups will begin work to update their respective specification(s).

"We're looking for ad formats that have real potential to scale across different channels and streaming services and change consumers' advertising experience on CTV," Ken Weiner, chief technology officer at ad-tech company GumGum and board director, IAB Tech Lab. “This is about identifying the ad formats that can navigate complexity and make a difference in the way advertisers engage with audiences. If you're working with a relatively common or templatized CTV ad format, we want to see it, and we want to help it grow into something that can benefit the entire industry.”

“Ad Format Idol” will be showcased at key industry events, beginning with the IAB Tech Lab's International Summit in London on Nov. 5 and and its “I Want My CTV” event Dec. 5 in New York. Both events will let participants see the ad formats in action.

The initiative will also be highlighted at critical milestones next year, the IAB's Annual Leadership Meeting, the NewFronts and the Video Leadership Summit. These events will offer istakeholders a comprehensive view of the evolution of CTV ad formats as “Ad Format Idol” progresses through its phases.

For more information on how to participate in "Ad Format Idol" and to submit entries, click here.