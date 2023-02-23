HPA Announces the 2023 Young Entertainment Professionals Class
The program has accelerated the careers of over 100 graduates to date
BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced the HPA Young Entertainment Professionals (YEP) class of 2023.
The program, which has accelerated the careers of over 100 graduates to date, is designed to be a robust networking, mentoring, and education resource for young professionals working in the industry.
YEP class members, selected by HPA committee, are encouraged to take advantage of the full spectrum of HPA activities, including the HPA Tech Retreat and HPA Awards. They are paired with advanced career mentors who often become long-term supports as they continue to advance.
“Of all the HPA initiatives that bring value to our industry and community, the YEP program is one of the most important,” explained HPA president Seth Hallen. “Connecting the brilliant and talented next generation with mentors is critical, and it has been incredibly rewarding to watch the YEPs create their own networks that shape our community. Once again, the members of the 2023 YEP class have impressive accomplishments and important perspectives. I can’t wait to see what they can achieve as they move forward and contribute to the advancement of our industry.”
The 2023 YEP Class:
- Victor Amigo, Eluvio
- Lauren Balladares, Freelance
- Luke Birch, Netflix
- Ekaterina Buchneva, Sensor Tower
- Allison Eilhart, ROE Visual
- Jamie Foley, 495 Productions
- Jazmin Freire, Black Cake
- Allyson Geiger, Marvel Studios
- Maddie Hong, Netflix
- Colin Hughes, Light Iron
- Vivian Ip, Independent Filmmaker
- Rachel Jobin, 6P Color
- Haley Kreofsky, Freelance
- Jennifer Losch, Work Editorial
- Erik Mahoney, Paramount Pictures
- Kara Prichard, A+E Networks
- Cassandra Rodriguez, Pixar
- Erick Silvera, Freelance
- Sarah Xu, Fox Entertainment
- Simon Yahn, Technicolor Creative Studios
- Jimmy Zhu, Scanline VFX
The YEP program is sponsored in part by AVID. For further information, visit hpaonline.com (opens in new tab).
