HPA Announces the 2023 Young Entertainment Professionals Class

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced the HPA Young Entertainment Professionals (YEP) class of 2023.

The program, which has accelerated the careers of over 100 graduates to date, is designed to be a robust networking, mentoring, and education resource for young professionals working in the industry.

YEP class members, selected by HPA committee, are encouraged to take advantage of the full spectrum of HPA activities, including the HPA Tech Retreat and HPA Awards. They are paired with advanced career mentors who often become long-term supports as they continue to advance.

“Of all the HPA initiatives that bring value to our industry and community, the YEP program is one of the most important,” explained HPA president Seth Hallen. “Connecting the brilliant and talented next generation with mentors is critical, and it has been incredibly rewarding to watch the YEPs create their own networks that shape our community. Once again, the members of the 2023 YEP class have impressive accomplishments and important perspectives. I can’t wait to see what they can achieve as they move forward and contribute to the advancement of our industry.”

The 2023 YEP Class:

Victor Amigo, Eluvio

Lauren Balladares, Freelance

Luke Birch, Netflix

Ekaterina Buchneva, Sensor Tower

Allison Eilhart, ROE Visual

Jamie Foley, 495 Productions

Jazmin Freire, Black Cake

Allyson Geiger, Marvel Studios

Maddie Hong, Netflix

Colin Hughes, Light Iron

Vivian Ip, Independent Filmmaker

Rachel Jobin, 6P Color

Haley Kreofsky, Freelance

Jennifer Losch, Work Editorial

Erik Mahoney, Paramount Pictures

Kara Prichard, A+E Networks

Cassandra Rodriguez, Pixar

Erick Silvera, Freelance

Sarah Xu, Fox Entertainment

Simon Yahn, Technicolor Creative Studios

Jimmy Zhu, Scanline VFX