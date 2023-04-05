Xumo Play Launches Free Nature and Wildlife TV Channel

IRVINE, Calif.—Comcast’s and Charter’s free streaming service Xumo Play has launched the Xumo Free Nature and Wildlife TV channel, which will feature over 150 hours of content.

Channel highlights include two docuseries from Off the Fence: “Butterflies: Superheroes of Nature” and “Nature’s Ultimate Survivors”, both of which are premiering in the U.S. for the first time, exclusively on Xumo Play. The channel will be curated by Xumo Plays’s programming team into themed blocks such as Big Cats, Safari, Wildest Places, Baby Animals, and more.

“Our new Nature and Wildlife TV channel will offer Xumo Play viewers a wide array of engaging and high-quality nature programming, including two new exclusive documentaries from the Academy award-winning production house, Off the Fence,” said Anthony Layser, executive director, content acquisition and programming strategy, Xumo, which is a joint venture between Comcast and Charter,

Rounding out Xumo Play’s entire genre of nature and wildlife content are an additional eight themed channels, including Stingray Naturescape; Love Nature; PBS Nature; WildEarth; eScapes; Xplore; and NatureVision TV.

“FAST channels offer significant opportunities for platforms to carve out new niches and provide long term revenue, but the key to success as ever, is quality content,” said Oliver Taprogge, director of digital sales at Off The Fence. “We are proud that Xumo has chosen to partner with Off The Fence for the launch of its Nature and Wildlife channel, which includes a great line up from our content catalog and territory premieres for two of our key shows. It makes for the perfect Earth Day launch and FAST channel partnership.”