AccuWeather Launches Its FAST Channel on Vizio Watch Free+

AccuWeather has announced that its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel AccuWeather NOW has launched on Vizio’s free streaming platform Watch Free+.

For an even more personalized experience, AccuWeather has also launched a custom app on the Vizio platform. The app delivers zip-code specific local forecast information and national weather news video, providing expert insights and severe weather alerts to help keep people safer and better informed, the company reported.

In addition to Vizio, AccuWeather Now is also carried on Roku, Xumo, LG and other platforms.

“We are thrilled to be working with Vizio to bring the most recognized and most accurate forecasts and warnings as well as comprehensive and compelling weather content to their community,” said Steven R. Smith, CEO of AccuWeather. "At AccuWeather, we are committed to providing unparalleled weather insights and forecasts that help people, communities and companies stay safer and make the best weather-impacted decisions. We are delighted to strengthen that commitment to the Vizio universe.”