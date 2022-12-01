Harvard University Ice Hockey Deploys Marshall’s CV568 Camera

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—Marshall Electronics has announced that Harvard University has deployed its CV568 Miniature Global Shutter Camera to help cover ice hockey.

As one of the oldest and most storied programs in all of college hockey, the Harvard University men’s ice hockey team draws big crowds, not only in person but also via streaming on ESPN+ and on linear broadcast partner NESN (New England Sports Network).

In order to capture all of the exciting action and provide in-depth angles and perspectives, the university has come to rely on a selection of POV cameras, including the recently acquired CV568 Miniature Global Shutter Camera with Genlock from Marshall Electronics.

“We started out with one Marshall camera, but the problem with getting one Marshall camera is that you immediately realize it’s not nearly enough, so you get a second one,” explained Imry Halevi, associate director of athletics at Harvard. “When we received the second one, it quickly became evident that we needed four and so on. We continue to add more Marshall cameras and have been finding more ways to use them for our sports teams; they have been really great.”

Harvard recently added the new CV568 from Marshall to its inventory. The CV568 POV camera offers an impressive 1/1.8” Global Shutter 3.2MP sensor and 25 percent larger pixel size, for ultra-fast, low latency capture even in challenging light environments. The inclusion of Genlock (tri-level signal-sync) offers quick switching between camera perspectives in fast paced action, ideal for capturing gameplay.

For Harvard, the CV568 is used as a goal cam to show images of the puck as it crosses the goal line or not. According to Halevi, “We have placed the CV568 on the glass behind one of the goals in our rink for our broadcasts. It is part of our review system for the officials to verify if there was a goal or not. It’s been clearer and sharper than anything we have ever had behind the goal in the past. The difference was immediately noticeable.”

In order to successfully place the CV568 in its proper location, Halevi used a Manfrotto Magic Arm with a clamp on one side and a camera plate on the other. The Magic Arm is attached to the beam that is right behind the net with the camera pointed out to the goal, providing a clear line of sight.

“The quality and the global shutter of the CV568 have been amazing,” added Halevi. “The lens and sensor quality are as good as the rest of our cameras. The newer technology is showing a difference when it comes to a fast-moving puck type scenario. It provides another high-quality angle for a fraction of the cost of a large professional broadcast camera. The CV568 has been a wonderful addition to our collection and we plan to use it for track and field as well. I also hope to acquire more CV568s in the near future.”

In addition to the CV568 being used for hockey, Harvard Athletics also employs Marshall’s CV300-series and other CV500-series POV cameras at various sporting events including basketball, track and field and an array of water sports such as water polo, swimming and diving.