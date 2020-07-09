Haivision Acquires Real-Time Video Delivery Provider Teltoo

MONTREAL—Video streaming technology developer Haivision has announced that it has acquired Teltoo Inc., which works on peer-to-peer (P2P) and WebRTC enabled real-time video delivery.

With the acquisition, Haivision says that it is expanding its ability with cloud-connected live video from contribution and distribution to now include through delivery. In addition, it enables Haivision to apply its machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities against real-time network analytics for edge-to-edge low-latency video workflows.

Teltoo’s technology incorporates P2P, WebRTC and advanced real-time network analytics to optimize video delivery for operators, media companies and enterprises. P2P algorithms, enabled by WebRTC for low-latency browser support, is designed to reduce reliance on CDN distribution to individual players, eliminating buffering and delivering higher quality to viewers along with increasing reliability and reducing overall cost, the Haivision press release says. Haivision plans to integrate the Teltoo technology into its products.

“Teltoo is a technology innovator in the WebRTC enabled peer-to-peer live video delivery market,” said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO, Haivision. “Teltoo has deep knowledge of applying this technology with unique insights into optimizing network topologies. Combined with our multi-CDN and artificial intelligence expertise, Haivision is once again set to disrupt the video streaming industry.”

Teltoo is based in Madrid, Spain, like LightFlow Media Technologies, which Haivision acquired last year. The Teltoo and LightFlow teams will work together to augment Haivison’s global development organization, the company says.