Dallas Wings Expand OTA Reach with Tegna, Gray and Corridor Deals

ARLINGTON, Texas—Two months after naming Tegna station KFAA in Dallas-Fort Worth its exclusive local broadcast partner for WNBA games , the Dallas Wings are expanding their broadcast reach through additional agreements with Tegna, Gray Media, and Corridor Television.

The agreements will triple the team's local TV footprint, bringing free, over-the-air Wings games to 6.3 million households across 12 markets during the 2025 season.

“As we prepare for one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history, we are excited about the opportunity to deliver Dallas Wings basketball into more homes than ever before,” said Wings CEO and managing partner Greg Bibb. “Our partners at Tegna, Gray, and Corridor recognize the incredible demand there is to watch our games and have done a fantastic job in helping us secure additional markets to reach even more of our passionate fanbase.”

The team noted that Tegna worked with the WNBA to add coverage of these games on Tegna’s KTBU in Houston, KCEN/KAGS-LD in Waco-Killeen, KYTX in Tyler-Longview, KWES in Midland-Odessa, KXVA in Abilene and KIDY in San Angelo.

The same games will be carried on Gray Media’s KMYL in Lubbock, KFDA in Amarillo, and KXII in Sherman, along with Corridor Television’s KCWX in San Antonio and KCWX in Austin.

“We’re proud to bring the energy of one of the WNBA’s most exciting teams to fans across the region,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations at Tegna. “The passion for the Wings extends well beyond Dallas-Fort Worth, and delivering games free, over- the-air, is a win for both fans and stations.”

“Gray appreciates the opportunity to work with the Wings and Tegna to bring these exciting games to free over-the-air television in several of our Texas markets,” added Sandy Breland, Gray’s chief operating officer. “This season should be very exciting for the Wings and our viewers.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Wings announced their 2025 broadcast and streaming schedule at the end of March, which included 28 regular-season games featured on local broadcasts. Additionally, the May 10 preseason game against Japan’s Toyota Antelopes will also be carried in local Dallas Wings markets.

The 29 total games available to viewers are (times are listed in CT):

Sat., May 10 vs. Toyota Antelopes, 7 p.m. (preseason)

Mon., May 19 vs. Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.

Wed., May 21 at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.

Sat., May 24 at Atlanta Dream, 2 p.m.

Tues., May 27 at Connecticut Sun, 6 p.m.

Thurs., May 29 at Chicago Sky, 7 p.m.

Sat., May 31 vs. Chicago Sky, 7 p.m.

Sun., June 8 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 3 p.m.

Wed., June 11 at Phoenix Mercury, 9 p.m.

Tues., June 17 vs. Golden State Valkyries, 7 p.m.

Sun., June 22 at Washington Mystics, 2 p.m.

Tues., June 24 vs. Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m.

Sat., June 28 vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Thurs., July 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m.

Mon., July 7 at Phoenix Mercury, 9 p.m.

Wed., July 9 at Chicago Sky, 7 p.m.

Wed., July 16 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 7 p.m.

Tues., July 22 at Seattle Storm, 9 p.m.

Sun., July 27 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m.

Wed., July 30 vs. Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m.

Tues., Aug. 5 at New York Liberty, 6 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 10 vs. Washington Mystics, 3 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 20 at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 24 vs. Golden State Valkyries, 3 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 27 vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 1 at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 4 at Golden State Valkyries, 9 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 7 at Los Angeles Sparks, 5 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 11 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m.

Stations airing the games (subject to change) include: