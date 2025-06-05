Gray Media Renews Rights Deal With New Orleans Saints

ATLANTA—Gray Media and its WVUE New Orleans have extended their longstanding broadcast agreement with the New Orleans Saints. The five-year renewal will run through the conclusion of the 2029 NFL season.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The new deal includes rights to air all three 2025 preseason games starting Aug. 10, when the Saints travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers as well as partnerships in creating Saints-related content.

The 2025 Saints pre-season games include: Aug. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers at 3:05 p.m. CT; Aug. 17 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, noon CT; and Aug. 23 versus Denver, 12:00 PM CT

As the “Official Television Broadcast Partner of the New Orleans Saints,“ the preseason games will all air on Gray’s 15-station Saints Pre-Season Network, including locally on WVUE Fox 8. In addition, Gray Media’s Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network (GCSEN) will rebroadcast each preseason game the following day.

“We’re thrilled to extend our important partnership with the New Orleans Saints and continue providing Saints fans with unmatched, exclusive coverage,” said Sandy Breland, chief operating officer of Gray and a New Orleans resident. “Gray and WVUE Fox 8 are also excited to work with the Saints in bringing more Saints programming to both Fox 8 and the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, and we know viewers will be too.”

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, our priority remains delivering first-class coverage and unique access to our fans,” said Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans Saints. “Gray Media and FOX 8 have been exceptional partners, setting the standard for regional sports broadcasting. We’re thrilled to expand this relationship and elevate the way Saints fans experience our team.”

Stations airing the preseason games include:

WVUE—New Orleans, La.

WBRC—Birmingham, Ala.

WAFB—Baton Rouge, La.

KNOE—Monroe-El Dorado, La.

WLBT—Jackson, Miss.

KPLC—Lake Charles, La

WMC—Memphis, Tenn.

WDAM—Hattiesburg – Laurel

WALA—Mobile-Pensacola

KALB—Alexandria, La

KSLA—Shreveport, La.

WTOK—Meridian, Miss.

KATC—Lafayette, La.

WJHG—Panama City, Fla.

WLOX—Biloxi-Gulfport, Miss.

WVUE and the Saints will co-produce the following Saints-related programming to air on GCSEN:

“The Draft Show LIVE”

“Daily Training Camp Show, hosted live from Saints Training Camp”

“Extended Pregame Show, live throughout the season”

“Postgame Locker Room Show,” live following each game

“Saints All Access” and “Saints Insider” Podcasts

WVUE will produce five weekly Saints-related programs to air on Fox 8 and/or GCSEN:

“Live Tailgate”—Before each Saints game

“Final Play”—Sundays at 10:35 p.m. CT

“Black & Gold Review”—Mondays at 10:35 p.m. CT

“Game Plan”—Wednesdays at 10:35 p.m. CT

“Overtime Podcast”—Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Gray Media will also premiere an exclusive NFL Films documentary, “Waiting on Moore,” a behind-the-scenes look at the Saints and new Head Coach Kellen Moore on GCSEN Sunday and Monday June 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. CT.