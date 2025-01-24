Gray, Capitol Broadcasting To Simulcast 5 Charlotte Hornets’ Games

ATLANTA—The Charlotte Hornets, Gray Media, Capitol Broadcasting and FanDuel Sports Southeast have reached an agreement to simulcast five games on broadcast TV this season in various markets throughout North Carolina and South Carolina via the multicast Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network and other Gray stations. Capitol Broadcasting will distribute the games in the Raleigh, N.C., market.

This agreement marks the first time Hornets basketball has aired on local, free over-the-air television since the 2007-08 NBA season and will provide fans with more ways to watch Hornets basketball.

“We’re excited to partner with Gray Media’s Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network to make our FanDuel Sports Southeast broadcasts available to a wider audience across the Carolinas,” said Hornets president of business operations Shelly Cayette-Weston. “As an organization, we remain committed to growing our fanbase, extending the reach of our TV audience and making our broadcasts more accessible to all.”

In addition to the local over-the-air stations, all five games will also be available on FanDuel Sports Southeast.

The five-game over-the-air television schedule (showing date, opponent and time) is:

Jan. 27, Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31, Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5, Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.

Feb. 27, at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

March 3, Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m.