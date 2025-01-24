Gray, Capitol Broadcasting To Simulcast 5 Charlotte Hornets’ Games
NBA team returns to over-the-air television for the first time since 2007-08 season
ATLANTA—The Charlotte Hornets, Gray Media, Capitol Broadcasting and FanDuel Sports Southeast have reached an agreement to simulcast five games on broadcast TV this season in various markets throughout North Carolina and South Carolina via the multicast Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network and other Gray stations. Capitol Broadcasting will distribute the games in the Raleigh, N.C., market.
This agreement marks the first time Hornets basketball has aired on local, free over-the-air television since the 2007-08 NBA season and will provide fans with more ways to watch Hornets basketball.
“We’re excited to partner with Gray Media’s Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network to make our FanDuel Sports Southeast broadcasts available to a wider audience across the Carolinas,” said Hornets president of business operations Shelly Cayette-Weston. “As an organization, we remain committed to growing our fanbase, extending the reach of our TV audience and making our broadcasts more accessible to all.”
In addition to the local over-the-air stations, all five games will also be available on FanDuel Sports Southeast.
The five-game over-the-air television schedule (showing date, opponent and time) is:
- Jan. 27, Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 31, Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 5, Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 27, at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
- March 3, Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.