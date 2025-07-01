New ‘Global Game’ Summit Explores Future of Soccer, Tech and Media

Players from the Egyptian team Al-Ahly and Portuguese club FC Porto fight for the ball during a June 23 FIFA Club World Cup match at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

NEWARK, N.J.—With the FIFA Club World Cup final rapidly approaching and the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup now less than a year away, interest in soccer in the United States may be reaching an all-time high.

A new summit, set for July 10 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., will bring top soccer executives, investors, team owners, media executives and tech leaders together to examine how media and technology can connect fans more deeply with the sport, elevating their engagement even further.

“The Global Game: The Future of Soccer, Tech & Media Summit,” supported by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), will look at a variety of topics, such as AI-driven performance, fan engagement, streaming innovation and the expanding global footprint of soccer, summit organizers said.

“This summit reflects the next wave of innovation in global sports,” Greg Kahn, CEO of GK Digital Ventures and co-founder of the event, said. “It’s about more than soccer. It’s about how technology is reshaping everything from how we play to how we connect with fans around the world. I’m proud to partner with HBSE [Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment] and the NJEDA to make New Jersey the launchpad for these conversations and collaborations.”

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is one of the several U.S. locations hosting the ongoing 2025 FIFA World Cup. The FIFA Club World Cup final is scheduled for July 13 at MetLife Stadium. New Jersey will also host several 2026 World Cup matches.

Moderators and panelists confirmed to date include senior leaders from HBSE, The Walt Disney Co., U.S. Soccer, Paramount/CBS Sports, Fanatics, TEG Sport North America and the FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ Host Committee.

With an overall theme of “Innovation of Soccer, Media and Technology,” the summit is organized into five content blocks. It will include panels on streaming; the growth of the global game, including investment; the growth of women’s soccer; and data, technology and performance, said Kahn.

Tickets for the event are available from Ticketmaster.