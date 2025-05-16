Xfinity Adds Free Access to Sunday Night Soccer on MLS Season Pass

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast’s Xfinity has announced that Sunday Night Soccer on MLS Season Pass is now available for free to customers. The access will start with the May 18 games.

Apple has a 10 year deal valued at $2.5 billion to offer MLS Season Pass.

The weekly matches will be available within the channel guide on Xfinity X1 and the Xfinity Stream app throughout the duration of the season, making them easy for customers to find and discover alongside all their other favorite sports channels, the operator reported.

“Since we kicked off our partnership with Apple and MLS earlier this year, we’ve seen a great response from customers. They’re enjoying MLS 360 and tuning in to the integrated match channels consistently week after week,” said Vito Forlenza, vice president, sports entertainment, Comcast. “Adding Sunday Night Soccer for free introduces even more customers to all the excitement of the season and continues our commitment to deliver greater value at no additional cost.”

The announcement builds on Comcast’s and Apple’s previously announced content distribution agreement to deliver MLS Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass feature every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more. Xfinity currently offers free access to MLS 360 for all Xfinity customers and integrates every MLS Season Pass match into the channel guide on X1 and the Stream app.

MLS Sunday Night Soccer on X1 and Stream will launch Sunday, May 18 at 7 p.m. ET when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF take on Orlando City SC, followed by LA Galaxy meets LAFC. All Sunday Night Soccer matches on Xfinity will be available in both English and Spanish with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming.