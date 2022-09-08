Grass Valley Unveils New Products for IBC2022

MONTREAL—With the media and entertainment industries facing a rapidly changing tech landscape, Grass Valley has announced it will be showing a host of new products across the company’s portfolio at IBC2022 to help them cope with those changes.

“The one constant in our industry is change, and the rate of change continues to accelerate. It’s clear that our customers need to innovate in order to transform their businesses, and they are looking for partners who can support them on this journey” said Andrew Cross, CEO of Grass Valley. “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to make so many new introductions at IBC, not only with the AMPP platform, but across all our product lines. While we look to the future of media and entertainment, we also remain committed to delivering the best products that Grass Valley is renowned for.”

New introductions at IBC include the new LDX 135 camera (opens in new tab), a significant upgrade to the Kula switcher, new Kaleido-IP Multiviewer, and Sirius router models.

With AMPP (opens in new tab), Grass Valley’s software-based Agile Media Processing Platform for on-prem and native cloud deployment, the company is also announcing new introductions at scale: 24 new applications and over 80 platform enhancements.

“We are seeing the benefit of the last six years of strategic investment in AMPP — we can now deliver new applications and capabilities at an amazing rate,” explained Daniel Url, chief product officer at Grass Valley. “If anyone believes they know what is achievable with AMPP, they need to look again. What we are showing at IBC demonstrates just how fast we are evolving the platform’s capabilities, leading to a rapidly growing customer base using the AMPP for top-flight productions.”

“At NAB earlier this year, I announced that Grass Valley was opening AMPP to the industry,” adds Andrew. “Since then, we have been really pleased with the strong growth in membership of the Grass Valley Alliance Program. There are 14 Alliance Members who are joining us at IBC at the Grass Valley booth. This is a great demonstration to the industry that there’s a new multi-vendor community that’s working together to meet customers’ evolving needs.”

Grass Valley will be showing (opens in new tab) the company’s latest innovations and customer projects in Hall 9 at IBC2022 in Amsterdam between Sept. 9 to 12.