Gordon Tubbs joins Fujinon
Broadcast industry veteran Gordon Tubbs has joined Fujinon as director of sales for the Broadcast Division, the company said this week.
In his new role, Tubbs is responsible for all aspects of sales, with an emphasis on network and group sales. Tubbs has worked in the broadcast industry in several capacities for the past 30 years.
