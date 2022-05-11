Global CTV Video Impressions Outpace Mobile for First Time

NEW YORK, N.Y.—In a new report highlighting the importance of connected TVs (CTV) in the advertising space, Innovid found that CTV surpassed mobile as the channel with the greatest share of global video impressions, with nearly half (46%) of all video impressions, up from 40% in 2020. Meanwhile, mobile declined from 43% to 39%, showing that consumers continue to flock to streaming devices to consume content.

“CTV devices are now the most dominant platform for video ad impressions,” said Jessica Hogue, general manager of measurement and industries at Innovid. “As more consumers have transitioned to streaming, advertisers are shifting spend to the channel, and we expect that trend to continue with mobile and desktop losing more market share.”

While global video saw year-over-year increases across all devices, CTV grew at over two times the rate of mobile and desktop, landing CTV as the device with the greatest share (46%) of global video impressions, Innovid reports in its 10th annual “Global Benchmarks Report” examining critical trends, advancements, and benchmarks in the video advertising industry.

Every vertical increased their video contribution to CTV ads in 2021 with Travel leading the way with 63% of CTV video impression share, followed by Auto (60%), QSR (58%), CPG (52%), and Retail (51%).

North America led the pack on CTV impression share by region, with 48% of all video impressions attributable to CTV, followed by EMEA and LATAM (22%), then APAC (11%).

Another key finding was that there was a 32% increase year-over-year in advertisers running dynamic creative campaigns, which generated stronger engagement compared to those that ran standard pre-roll creative.

Across the board, advertisers tapping into advanced creative earned an additional 47 seconds of time in 2021, up from 34 seconds last year. Interactive CTV led the charge, generating an incremental 72 seconds of time earned between brands and consumers, the researchers found.

In addition QR code units continue to grow in popularity, providing a 0.02% scan click rate and high intent and follow-through from the audience.

While CTV growth has been impressive, the Innovid report concludes that CTV reach and frequency have room for much more growth, with U.S. CTV campaigns reaching on average, just over 9% of the 95 million CTV households that Innovid serves.

The study also found a low level of ad frequency, on average 4.08 exposures, indicating considerable leeway for advertisers to reach new households without risking oversaturation, Innovid reported.

“The past two years have seismically changed consumer behavior and content consumption habits,” added Hogue. “Advertisers have had to keep pace with these changes while managing a roster of marketing tools, analyzing more data than ever before, and creating relevant, personalized experiences for their audiences. As marketers further define their priorities, I hope these findings will renew their confidence in the power of measurement to drive business outcomes and empower them to utilize proven mediums like CTV to reach audiences at scale in a premium viewing environment.”

The study analyzed 286 billion video and display advertising impressions across channels served on Innovid’s platform between January 1 and December 31, 2021. Independent researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile a complete picture of video advertising benchmarks and insights globally.