Gaming industry moving from coax to IPTV

Visionary Solutions recently announced that Bally Technologies — a leader in slots, video machines, casino-management, interactive applications, and networked and server-based systems for the global gaming industry — has deployed Visionary Solutions' AVN422, AVN441 and AVN443 encoders for customized delivery of IPTV content for multiple casinos and hotels around the world. Leveraging the flexibility of Visionary Solutions' AVN encoding platform, Bally Technologies can cost-effectively stream high-quality HD, 1080p resolution video and audio content to gaming areas and hospitality suites.

Transitioning from coax-based systems to IP-based video infrastructure enables casinos to stream HD video and audio content from a centralized headend, eliminating the expense and complexities of working with costly coaxial cables. The Visionary Solutions' encoder, integrated with Bally Technologies' CoolSign digital media-management system, allows casinos to deliver a customized mix of IPTV and targeted marketing messages, including real-time alerts to players about promotions, winners, and last-minute specials for items such as show tickets, dining and discounted rooms.

Casinos have unique video and audio requirements and need an encoding platform that is not only cost-effective, but extremely flexible. Visionary Solutions' AVN encoders eliminate the need for a coax-based infrastructure, which dramatically reduce operating expenses while maximizing efficiencies. Using a combined Visionary Solutions' AVN encoding and Bally Technologies' CoolSign solution, casinos have the flexibility to push compelling, interactive, customized content to their guests.

Visionary Solutions' AVN solutions compress HD video and audio into MPEG-4 real-time streams that are then delivered via WAN or LAN to TV screens located in key revenue-generating areas around casinos, as well as guest hospitality suites. The AVN encoders feature standard MPEG-4 hardware compression and an optimized network interface technology that ensures superior quality full frame-rate video and audio. Harnessing the encoders' modular architecture, casinos have the flexibility to only purchase those features they need today and upgrade in the future as requirements change.