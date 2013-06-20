Game Finder App Gets an Update

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.— Dish has updated its Hopper sports app, Game Finder, to give soccer fans the ability to keep up with stats and scores of nine premier soccer leagues, as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying rounds.



The updated app, part of the Hopper with Sling Whole-Home HD DVR, features stats, scores and listings for soccer leagues including: La Liga (Spain), English Premier League (England), UEFA Champions League (Pan-European), Serie A (Italy), Bundesliga (Germany), Eredivisie (The Netherlands), MLS (USA), Liga MX (Mexico) and Copa MX (Mexico). This new offering adds to a list of sports that includes: MLB, NBA, NCAAF, NCAAB, NFL and NHL.



“Soccer is the world’s most popular sport, and being in the thick of World Cup qualifiers, we wanted to give our customers the ability to easily follow the teams they love,” said Jimshade Chaudhari, director of digital product management at DISH. “We are excited about the upcoming FIFA World Cup and are pleased to add soccer to our popular Game Finder app in time for fans to enjoy all the action.”



The updated app will also enable Dish customers to view scores of games from earlier in the day and from the previous day. The app will continue to feature live game scores, upcoming start times and on-screen updates displaying the most exciting live games using Thuuz technology. Fans can also customize the app to display their favorite teams, and locate and record upcoming games.

