CBS Sports Inks Multiyear Deal for UEFA Women’s Champions League

CBS Sports and UC3 have announced a deal for exclusive English-language U.S. TV rights to UEFA Women’s Champions League soccer matches through the 2029-2030 season.

Beginning with the 2025-2026 season, Paramount+ will stream CBS Sports coverage of all 75 matches, with select matches also airing on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

UC3 is a joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association that manages and sells media rights.

CBS Sports already has rights to the men’s club competitions.

As part of the deal, CBS Sports will provide exclusive coverage of the newly expanded UEFA Women’s Champions League format beginning next season with 18 clubs participating in the initial league phase; a newly added knockout phase playoff round; and concluding with the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

CBS Sports said it will announce full coverage details ahead of the start of the 2025-26 UEFA Women’s Champions League season in July.

“The UEFA Women’s Champions League with its world class players and elite clubs adds tremendous value to CBS Sports’ premium soccer portfolio,” said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president of programming, CBS Sports. “CBS Sports is proud to be the home of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and all men’s UEFA club competitions through the end of the decade, further solidifying Paramount+ as the premier and must-have destination for soccer fans.”

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with CBS Sports, bringing the UEFA Women’s Champions League alongside the UEFA men’s club competitions,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, managing director at UC3. “As the competition embarks on an exciting new era, we look forward to CBS Sports delivering its dynamic and insightful coverage to American audiences, showcasing the highest level of women’s club football in its new format over the next five seasons.”

In addition to CBS Sports’ coverage of live matches, CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide extensive UEFA Women’s Champions League coverage on its dedicated women’s soccer show alongside its other studio programming. CBS Sports will provide additional coverage on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter, the “Attacking Third” podcast and across its @AttackingThird social accounts.

CBS Sports’ extensive soccer portfolio features more than 2,000 live matches per year on Paramount+ and across its various platforms. Those rights include games from the NWSL, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League;,Serie A and Serie A Femminile, the English Football League and Carabao Cup, the United Soccer League, Concacaf W Champions Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the Scottish Professional Football League and more.