Fubo Launches BKFC TV FAST Channel

NEW YORK—FuboTV Inc. has launched BKFC TV, the first FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

This marks the first time BKFC TV is available outside of the BKFC app.

Maximizing the explosive popularity of combat sports, BKFC TV is programmed in partnership by Fubo and BKFC and showcases BKFC’s flagship events, BKFC Prospect Series events and BKFC Fight Night events 24/7.

The launch builds on the fact that the league’s live combat fights already currently stream on Fubo Sports, Fubo’s owned and operated FAST network, and consistently rank among the network’s top 10 most watched programming.

“BKFC fight content took off on our Fubo Sports FAST channel and we couldn’t wait to bring a dedicated BKFC network to Fubo’s live TV streaming platform,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, Fubo “Fans crave high-energy combat sports and we continue to see that trend hold true with BKFC fights. Now Fubo subscribers can watch BKFC content around the clock.”

"Fubo has been a great partner for BKFC,” said David Feldman, founder and CEO, BKFC. “We have achieved phenomenal viewership on Fubo Sports, and thought the timing was perfect for us to launch our FAST channel with Fubo. We look forward to giving the fans nonstop BKFC action any time of the day, any day of the week.”

BKFC offers bouts where athletes toe the line in the Squared Circle without gloves in 2-minute rounds of pure adrenaline-pumping action.

BKFC TV is available as part of Fubo’s subscription packages featuring 400+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels.