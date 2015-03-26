Fred Baumgartner Named TV Product Manager for Nautel

HACKETS COVE, NOVA SCOTIA – Nautel Limited, a Canadian-based of TV and radio transmitters, has named Fred Baumgartner for the newly created position of TV Product Manager. Baumgartner will lead the research, development, production and marketing for Nautel’s television products.

Baumgartner’s previous experience includes roles as the director of broadcast operations at Harris, director of broadcast engineering for Qualcomm’s MediaFlo project and director of engineering for the Comcast Media Center in Denver. He also previously worked as the engineering manager for TV stations in Denver, Indianapolis and Madison, Wis.

Baumgartner will start on April 2 and will be based in Denver.